Morning Source -BUMC 50th Fish Fry

Morning Source
Guest: BUMC 50th Fish Fry
Originally Aired: July 17, 2025
Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Bethlehem United Methodist Church about its upcoming 50th Fish Fry in Franklin. This is one of the longest running events in Franklin with an all you can eat fish, hush puppies, secret recipe coleslaw and one of the of best baked goods sale around.
