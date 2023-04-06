Morning Source – Brickeology

Morning Source

Guest: Brickeology



Originally Aired: April 6, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Shannon with Brickeology, a place to build and create with Legos.

This summer, Brickelogy will offer summer camps thru Williamson County Parks and Recreation in Franklin and Nolensville. There will be four different camps for beginners to advanced Lego lovers.

Find the latest information here.

