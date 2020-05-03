Morning Source

Guest: Brian Peters with 360 Krav Maga



Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks to Brian from 360 Krav Maga in Spring Hill.

360 Krav Maga Spring Hill offers Kids Martial Arts; Adult Krav Maga; and soon, Cage Fitness & Fitness Kickboxing. Their website states they will be open on Monday, May 4 for Live Classes with protocols in place to limit potential exposure to COVID. Learn more here.

