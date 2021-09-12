Morning Source: Bread Lady Sarah

Morning Source

Guest: Bread Lady Sarah



Originally Aired: September 7, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Sarah Gonzalez from Spring Hill Bakery who just released a new cookbook.

Over six years ago, Sarah (a.k.a the Bread Lady) started selling bread, cinnamon rolls, and cookies at Tractor Supply local Farmers Markets. Now she is releasing her first cookbook titled Baking with The Bread Lady.

The Spring Hill Bakery website is no longer taking orders and is now an online source for all things baking, cooking, and connecting with others through food.

You can purchase the cookbook online here – https://www. breadladyskitchen.com.

