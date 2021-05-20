Morning Source: Bourbon and Bubbles Fest

Morning Source

Guest: Bourbon and Bubbles Fest



Originally Aired: May 14, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Candace Price about the upcoming Bourbon and Bubbles event taking place at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee on Saturday, May 22.

Tickets are still available to purchase for the 21+ event. Currently, the 5 pm entry time is sold out. Tickets are still available for 6 pm and 7 pm entry. There is also a $25 designated drive ticket option.

A portion of each ticket will go to support Friends of Franklin Parks. The non-profit organization works closely with the City of Franklin and the Parks Department to identify needs in the 16-park system casting a vision for future enhancements.

Purchase your tickets here for Bourbon & Bubbles Fest.

***

