Morning Source: Bone and Joint Institute

Morning Source

Guest: Bone and Joint Institute



Originally Aired: April 6, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with the Bone and Joint Institute’s Director of Rehabilitation Services Dave Kempfert. Donna and Dave discuss a hot topic – working from home and the literal aches and pains people may develop as a result of working in a home environment. Dave offers some great tips on how to correct your posture while working from home.

Learn more about the Bone and Joint Institute at boneandjointtn.org.

