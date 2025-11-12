Morning Source -Bluegrass at the Bird

Morning Source
Guest: Bluegrass at the Bird
Originally Aired: November 11, 2025
Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and John Craig talk about the upcoming event Bluegrass at the Bird taking place on Saturday, November 22nd. Special guests will be legendary bluegrass artist, Larry Sparks.
Find more information here.
*****
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
Please join our FREE Newsletter