Morning Source: BJ From Pinchy’s Lobster Roll

Morning Source

Guest: BJ From Pinchy’s Lobster Roll



Originally Aired: August 11, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with BJ from Pinchy’s Lobster Roll in Franklin.

This interview is from August 2020 when Pinchy’s Lobster Roll was just beginning to open. Pinchy’s offers lobster rolls, house made potato chips and dips and a host of other fantastic dishes! You can find Pinchy’s inside The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Road) and or look for their food truck around town. Click here to see the food truck schedule.

***

