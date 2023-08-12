Morning Source – Biscuit Love with Sarah

Morning Source

Guest: Biscuit Love



Originally Aired: August 11, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Sarah Worley from Biscuit Love.

The biscuit restaurant has been in business for ten years and will open its second Franklin location later this month. Sarah told us how the new Berry Farms location will be different than the downtown Franklin location, her favorite item on the menu, and more.

