Morning Source – Bethlehem United Methodist Fish Fry 2024

Morning Source
Guest: Fish Fry 2024
Originally Aired: July 18, 2024
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Bethlehem United Methodist Church about their upcoming Fish Fry, one of the longest-running events in Franklin. This year will be its 49th year. The all-you-can-eat event takes place on Friday, July 19th, from 4 pm to 8 pm. Tickets are available at the door or the event.
Find tickets here.
*****
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
Please join our FREE Newsletter