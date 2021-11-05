Morning Source – Beth Lothers with Experience Nolensville

Morning Source

Guest: Beth Lothers-Experience Nolensville



Originally Aired: October 19, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Beth Lothers with Experience Nolensville.

The Experience Nolensville tour, which took place at the end of October, took participants through Nolensville’s historic homes, churches, and school/museum as visitors step in and experience its historic buildings to learn about the resilient people and unique places that helped build a small town in Williamson County.

The historic tour featured three churches, the Historic Nolensville School and Museum, and six historic homes.

The Nolensville Historical Society event serves as a fundraiser to continue the multi-year preservation project of the Morton-Brittain House. Built about 1870, the home was saved from demolition and moved in 2019 from its spot on Nolensville Road to Sam Donald Court in the historic district. Those who purchase tickets can chose to see all of the places in one or spread it out over the two-day event.

