Morning Source: Ben’s BBQ

Morning Source

Guest: Ben’s BBQ



Originally Aired: June 18, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Erin Drummond about the Ben’s BBQ event. This event took place on Father’s Day 2021 and raised funds and awareness for the Alzhemier’s Association.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!