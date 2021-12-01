Morning Source – Batteries Plus Spring Hill

Morning Source

Guest: Batteries Plus Spring Hill



Originally Aired: October 26, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Rod Sampson, owner of Batteries Plus.

The new Batteries Plus location is locally owned and operated by Rod Sampson and his daughter, Jessica DeAssiz. Sampson, who is a process engineer by trade, wanted to apply his experience in manufacturing and engineering to help his community with their own technical problems. He will oversee the business while continuing his current career, and DeAssiz will manage the day-to-day operations of the store.

On November 5, they held a grand opening.

Visit the new store at 4816 Main Street Suite J, Spring Hill. Follow them on Facebook for the latest updates.

