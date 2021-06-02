Morning Source: Bathroom in a Box

Morning Source

Guest: Bathroom in a Box



Originally Aired: April 29, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Diane Kazan from Bathroom in a Box.

Diane has been a part of the design and remodel process for hundreds of bathrooms from high end luxury master bathrooms to budget hall baths over the last decade. She noticed most people don’t have the funds or desire to hire an interior designer. And without resources currently in the marketplace, how can they get an expert DIY bathroom remodel design without the high cost?

She founded Bathroom in a Box to do just that — save you time and money during the budgeting process while providing gorgeous and original DIY Bathroom Design Plans that perfectly fit your needs and taste.

Her experience and expertise in the industry have helped countless people create the bathroom of their dreams. She’s put together a team of experts that share her sensibilities for putting together beautiful DIY Bathroom Design Plans that can be implemented in an easy-to-understand way. And now Bathroom in a Box gives you everything you need to either build an expertly-designed bathroom on your own, or provide detailed plans to your contractor.

Learn more about Bathroom in a Box at bathroominabox.com.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!