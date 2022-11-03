Morning Source -Bacon & Barrel Event at Loveless Barn

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Bacon & Barrel Event   

Originally Aired: November 3, 2022  

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Lynsie Shackelford about the event happening tonight at the Loveless Barn.

Bacon & Barrel is a celebration of everything that comes from a barrel including whiskey, bourbon, scotch, and more.

There will also be six restaurants presenting their best bacon dishes to sample. As an attendee, you can vote on your favorite dish of the night.

Find tickets here. 

 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

Previous articleMorning Source -Franklin Tomorrow with Mindy Tate
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here