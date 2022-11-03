Morning Source -Bacon & Barrel Event at Loveless Barn

Morning Source

Guest: Bacon & Barrel Event



Originally Aired: November 3, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Lynsie Shackelford about the event happening tonight at the Loveless Barn.

Bacon & Barrel is a celebration of everything that comes from a barrel including whiskey, bourbon, scotch, and more.

There will also be six restaurants presenting their best bacon dishes to sample. As an attendee, you can vote on your favorite dish of the night.

Find tickets here.

