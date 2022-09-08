Morning Source – AW Skin Co.

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: AW Skin Co.

Originally Aired: September 2, 2022 

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Amy Hatcher from AW Skin Co.

For the fall if you want your skin to look the best, AW Skin Co. is helping you find your best skin from the inside out. Amy Hatcher talked about treatments and how to be glowing this fall. Their newest location at McEwen Northside is set to open later this month.

 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

Previous articleToday’s Top 5 Stories: September 8, 2022
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here