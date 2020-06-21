



Morning Source

Guest: Ava Boyce, Sydney Heath & SèVa Love



Originally Aired: May 14, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks to local students Ava Boyce, Sydney Heath, and SèVa Love talk about giving back to the community by raising money to donate to Williamson Medical in assistance with COVID-19 relief.

