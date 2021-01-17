Morning Source: Author Shelly Shiflett

Morning Source

Guest: Author Shelly Shiflett



Originally Aired: July 17, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Brentwood author Shelly Shiflett about her latest book titled Celiac Lost: A Family Guide to Finding a Gluten-Free Life.

From Amazon:

Celiac Lost is a family’s journey into the confusing world of gluten-free. Receiving the diagnosis of celiac disease for one member of the family can be overwhelming as you face the reality that you can no longer enjoy your typical bread, pasta, and cake – and realize your family favorite recipes can no longer be used. Or can they? Written by a mother and son team, Celiac Lost is a quick and easy guidebook that provides practical tips and advice from a family going through the experience. You will learn how to navigate the grocery store, prepare your home for gluten-free living, and discover how easy it is to convert your favorite recipes to gluten-free. The book also discusses the significant impact this autoimmune disease has on family and friends and how to educate and communicate with loved ones.

Buy the book on Amazon here. and learn more from celiaclost.com.

***

