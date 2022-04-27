Morning Source – Author Clay Risen

Morning Source

Guest: Author Clay Risen



Originally Aired: April 25, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with author Clay Risen.

Risen grew up in the Franklin area and will make an appearance at Saint Goose on Wednesday, April 27th to discuss his new book “Bourbon, the story of Kentucky Whiskey.”

At the event, Risen will discuss the history of bourbon highlighting distilleries in Kentucky. You don’t want to miss the opportunity to learn more about the spirit and enjoy a tasting after a reading from Risen. Saint Goose is located at 134 2nd Avenue North, Franklin.

Register for the event here.

*****

