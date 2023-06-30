Morning Source – Authentic Unlimited

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Authentic Unlimited 

Originally Aired: June 29, 2023   

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with the Authentic Unlimited band.

The bluegrass band was formed in 2021 but has longtime musicians who were formally with the band Quicksliver. The band talked about their latest music and a show at Station Inn on Friday.

 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

