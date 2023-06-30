Morning Source – Authentic Unlimited

Morning Source
Guest: Authentic Unlimited
Originally Aired: June 29, 2023
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with the Authentic Unlimited band.
The bluegrass band was formed in 2021 but has longtime musicians who were formally with the band Quicksliver. The band talked about their latest music and a show at Station Inn on Friday.
