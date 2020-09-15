Morning Source: Austin Smith From Party Fowl Cool Springs

Morning Source

Guest: Austin Smith From Party Fowl Cool Springs



Originally Aired: June 12, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks to Austin Smith from Party Fowl. Party Fowl opened its first Williamson County location in March of this year at 1914 Galleria Boulevard at the CoolSprings Galleria in the former Kona Grill location.

The new Franklin Party Fowl location opened one day before the devastating tornado hit downtown Nashville and a few days before the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the middle Tennessee area. Austin talks about what it has been like opening a restaurant during these unsure times.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!