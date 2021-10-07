Morning Source: Artist Jennifer Smestad

Morning Source

Guest: Artist Jennifer Smestad



Originally Aired: May 13, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with rising County Artist Jennifer Smestad.

Jennifer is a longtime pilot and was actually doing this interview at a small Nashville area airport as she waited for her father, Captain Gary Smestad to arrive.

Her latest single “Half the Man” was inspired by her father and has over 18 million streams. Smestad moved to Nashville from Arizona back in 2016 and hopes to release more music soon.

