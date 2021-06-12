Morning Source: Artist Allie Colleen

Morning Source

Guest: Artist Allie Colleen



Originally Aired: August 14, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with country artist Allie Colleen about new music.

Allie is a graduate of Belmont University with a degree in Songwriting and Music Business. She has been performing since she was 14 years of age and now, married, she resides in Nashville, TN. Allie released her debut Album Stones in April 2021.

For the latest, visit alliecolleenmusic.com.

***

