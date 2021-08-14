Morning Source: Arielle from Nellamoon

Morning Source

Guest: Arielle from Nellamoon



Originally Aired: March 31, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Arielle from candle store Nellamoon in Nolensville. Nellamoon is located at 7305 Nolensville Road in Nolensville.

Nellamoon’s website states their mission is “to serve the greater good through artisan candles that embody the bright light that shines within us all. To us, candle-making has become something very personal and close to our hearts. After my husband and I both lost our mothers to cancer we wanted to do something that would bring tribute to how they lived their lives with such grace, love and kindness. Our mama’s both dedicated their lives to helping people shine and our hope is to inspire you in the same way. Each time you light your candle, we hope it serves as a symbol to shine your light and live your best life!”

