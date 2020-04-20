Morning Source

Guest: Andy Marshall with A. Marshall Hospitality



Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks to Andy Marshall with A. Marshall Hospitality.

A. Marshall Hospitality is a Middle Tennessee-based company comprised of family-owned restaurant and hospitality businesses in Middle Tennessee, including Pucket’s, Scout’s Pub, Hattie Jane’s Creamery and more.

