Morning Source: Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage Ghost Tours

Originally Aired: September 18, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage about their ghost tours.

About the Ghost Tours at the Hermitage

After dark this fall, embark on a distinctly spooky voyage at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage as you explore the mansion, grounds and cemetery by lantern light. Along the way, guides present stories of strange encounters such as the ghosts of the Battle of New Orleans and Jackson’s infamous meeting with Tennessee’s Bell Witch. Proudly presented by Queener Law.

Ghost tours are $35 and run now through November 8th. Buy tickets here.

