Morning Source: American Idol Talk with Cassandra Coleman

Morning Source

Guest: American Idol Talk with Cassandra Coleman



Originally Aired: May 5, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks American Idol with Cassandra Coleman and Melinda Dolittle.

Cassandra, a Columbia resident, made it into this season’s Top 10 of American Idol.

From Cassandra’s initial audition on American Idol through her last performance on the show, we’ve been following her journey. Check out all of our coverage of Cassandra’s time on American Idol here.

