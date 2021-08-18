Morning Source: American Idol Supervising Producer Patrick Lynn

Morning Source

Guest: American Idol Supervising Producer Patrick Lynn



Originally Aired: August 13, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with American Idol Supervising Producer Patrick Lynn about the upcoming auditions for Idol.

Locals, it’s your time to audition for ‘American Idol’ for its 20th season. Last season, locally we were cheering for Cassandra Coleman and Hunter Metts, now it could be your turn.

For the second year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features auditions days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., making auditions easier than ever. Tennessee will have its chance on Wednesday, August 18th.

Please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more information on “Idol Across America” and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.

