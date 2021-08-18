Morning Source: American Idol Supervising Producer Patrick Lynn

Morning Source
Guest: American Idol Supervising Producer Patrick Lynn
Originally Aired: August 13, 2021
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with American Idol Supervising Producer Patrick Lynn about the upcoming auditions for Idol.
Locals, it’s your time to audition for ‘American Idol’ for its 20th season. Last season, locally we were cheering for Cassandra Coleman and Hunter Metts, now it could be your turn.
For the second year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features auditions days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., making auditions easier than ever. Tennessee will have its chance on Wednesday, August 18th.
Please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more information on “Idol Across America” and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.
***
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
