Morning Source – American Idol Contestant- Mattie Pruitt

Morning Source

Guest: Mattie Pruitt



Originally Aired: April 11, 2025

Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Mattie Pruitt, an Eagleville teen and current contestant on American Idol. Pruitt will perform this Monday, April 14th, on American Idol, where fans can vote to keep Mattie on the show. There will be three ways to vote. Be sure to follow Mattie’s journey on the show by visiting her Instagram here.

