Morning Source: American Idol Cassandra Coleman

Morning Source

Guest: American Idol Cassandra Coleman



Originally Aired: April 26, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with American Idol contestant Cassandra Coleman. Cassandra, along with another local singer, Hunter Metts, is in the top 10 of American Idol.

American Idol airs on ABC on Sunday and Monday nights at 7pm.

***

