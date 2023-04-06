Morning Source – American Idol Ava Claire

Morning Source

Guest: Ava Claire



Originally Aired: April 6, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Ravenwood High School student Ava Claire, a recent contestant on American Idol.

Ava Claire auditioned and received a golden ticket on American Idol. While her audition was not aired, she moved on to Hollywood Week, which aired this past week. However, her performance on that show was also not aired, which was the end of her journey on Idol. We talked about the auditioning process and if she might consider returning next year.

Ava Claire will have some upcoming shows in Nashville and releasing new music soon.

Find the latest information here.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!