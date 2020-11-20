Morning Source: American Girl Doll in Franklin

Morning Source

Guest: American Girl Doll in Franklin



Originally Aired: August 4, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with American Girl Doll in Franklin, Tennessee about their new take-home Birthday Parties, as well as their curbside pick up offerings.

American Girl Doll is located at the CoolSprings Galleria, at 1800 Galleria Blvd #5030, Franklin, TN 37067.

***

