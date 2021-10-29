Morning Source – Allen Sircy, Author of Southern Ghost Stories: Franklin, Tennessee

Morning Source

Guest: Allen Sircy, Author of Southern Ghost Stories: Franklin, Tennessee



Originally Aired: October 29, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with author Allen Sircy, who just released Southern Ghost Stories: Franklin, Tennessee.

Sircy tells us that his idea for this book came one day as he worked at Food Lion in Franklin. An employee said they couldn’t make it to work because they just saw a ghost of a soldier in their kitchen. Franklin has some ghostly tales and Sircy tried to capture those in his latest book.

You can meet Sircy at PumpkinFest on Saturday at the Walking Tours booth on the square where he will have his book for sale.

For those unable to attend, you can purchase the book at Landmark Booksellers or Amazon here.

