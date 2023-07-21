Morning Source – All You Can Eat Fish Fry

Morning Source
Guest: Bethlehem United Methodist Church Fish Fry
Originally Aired: July 20, 2023
Morning Source with Donna Vissman discusses Bethlehem United Methodist Church’s annual Fish Fry.
The longstanding event in Franklin offers all-you-can-eat fish fry, a bake sale, activities for kids, and live music. This will be the 48th year of the event, the fun begins at 4 pm until 8 pm.
Find tickets at the door.
