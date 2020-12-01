Morning Source: Alex Wigton From Curio Brewing

Morning Source
Guest: Alex Wigton From Curio Brewing
Originally Aired: July 30, 2020
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Alex Wigton from Curio Brewing in Franklin Tennessee, shortly after the new coffee shop/brewery opened in July.
Curio Brewing Company owners David Morris and Alex Wigton wanted to have a place where you can gather from morning to evening. They offer a wide variety of cold brews, local beer and Curio created ales, as well as, food items such as muffins, oatmeal and cookies.
Hours for Curio Brewing Company:
Monday, 7am – 2pm
Tuesday, 7am – 8pm
Wednesday, 7am – 8pm
Thursday, 7am – 8pm
Friday, 7am – 8pm
Saturday, 7am – 8pm
Sunday, Noon – 6pm
Follow Curio Brewing Co on Instagram.
***
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!