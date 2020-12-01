Morning Source: Alex Wigton From Curio Brewing

Morning Source

Guest: Alex Wigton From Curio Brewing



Originally Aired: July 30, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Alex Wigton from Curio Brewing in Franklin Tennessee, shortly after the new coffee shop/brewery opened in July.

Curio Brewing Company owners David Morris and Alex Wigton wanted to have a place where you can gather from morning to evening. They offer a wide variety of cold brews, local beer and Curio created ales, as well as, food items such as muffins, oatmeal and cookies.

Hours for Curio Brewing Company:

Monday, 7am – 2pm

Tuesday, 7am – 8pm

Wednesday, 7am – 8pm

Thursday, 7am – 8pm

Friday, 7am – 8pm

Saturday, 7am – 8pm

Sunday, Noon – 6pm

Follow Curio Brewing Co on Instagram.

***

