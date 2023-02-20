Morning Source – Alex Belew-Winner of Hell’s Kitchen

Morning Source

Guest: Alex Belew



Originally Aired: February 20, 2023

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with local chef Alex Belew, recent winner of Hell’s Kitchen Season 21.

Belew shared with us about keeping a secret that he won the show for a year, being the oldest chef to win the show, what it was like to film, and what’s next as he will be a part-time chef at Caesars Atlantic.

Follow Alex Belew on Instagram for the latest updates.

