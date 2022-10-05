Morning Source -Abi Wagner

Morning Source

Guest: Abi Wagner



Originally Aired: October 4, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with high school senior Abi Wagner.

Wagner is a hockey player who thru Play it Again Sports took part in the Blake Bolden Mentorship program. We talked about Blake’s favorite motto, what she learned during the program and how she prepares for her hockey games.

Learn more about Abi Wagner here.

