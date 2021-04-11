Morning Source: 2Country4Nashville

Morning Source

Guest: 2Country4Nashville



Originally Aired: March 22, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with 2Country4Nashville prior to their Ryman debut. The husband/wife country music duo made their debut at the Ryman on Friday, March 26.

“The Little Country Duo That Could”, 2Country4Nashville has single-handedly carved out a career in the music business with good old-fashioned hard work and perseverance, along with support from some of the most loyal fans in the music business. As soon as LeAnne could, she retired from a 25-year teaching career and they hit the road. Today, the duo sells out theaters with a loyal following that “shows up and shows out” wherever they play. Through non-stop touring, they have gained a following the size of Texas.

Visit 2country4nashville.com for more information.

***

