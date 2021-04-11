Morning Source: 2Country4Nashville

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with 2Country4Nashville prior to their Ryman debut. The husband/wife country music duo made their debut at the Ryman on Friday, March 26.
“The Little Country Duo That Could”, 2Country4Nashville has single-handedly carved out a career in the music business with good old-fashioned hard work and perseverance, along with support from some of the most loyal fans in the music business. As soon as LeAnne could, she retired from a 25-year teaching career and they hit the road. Today, the duo sells out theaters with a loyal following that “shows up and shows out” wherever they play. Through non-stop touring, they have gained a following the size of Texas.
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
