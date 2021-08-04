Morning Source: 1819 Coffee at Homestead Manor

Guest: 1819 Coffee at Homestead Manor

Originally Aired: June 25, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with new coffee shop 1819 Coffee that recently opened at Homestead Manor in Thompson’s Station, located at 4683 Columbia Pike.

At 1819 Coffee, guests will receive a free cup of house blend locally roasted by Narrow Gate Coffee Co.

Once you grab your cup of coffee, you can explore the Homestead Manor property, sit on a bench, bring a picnic or conduct a business meeting.

Hours of operation for the coffee shop are Mondays through Saturdays from 6 am to 8 pm.

Homestead Manor was previously a farm-to-table restaurant before the property sold in 2019. The property is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places with a 6,194 square foot home built by Mr. and Mrs. Francis Giddens, who obtained the property through a Revolutionary War Grant sitting on 48 acres. In addition to the main home, the property has 780 square foot schoolhouse, conservatory, and an event barn that hosts the Thompson Station Farmers Market.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

