Morning Source – 10th Planet Jitsu

Donna Vissman
Guest: 10th Planet Jitsu -Tim Freeman  

Originally Aired: November 5, 2021 

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with owner Tim Freeman of 10th Planet in Brentwood.

Freeman and his family moved here from California to open 10th Planet, a Jitsu studio in Brentwood.

The studio offers classes from kids to adults with open gym time on Sunday where all can come and practice. This is Freeman’s second studio, he opened his first in California.

To learn more about 10th Planet, visit their website here. 

Donna Vissman
