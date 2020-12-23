Morning Source: Ryan McKinney with McKinney-Green Insurance

Morning Source

Guest: Ryan McKinney with McKinney-Green Insurance



Originally Aired: September 2, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Ryan McKinney from McKinney-Green Insurance about this historic insurance company.

McKinney-Green Insurance was formerly John M Greene Insurance. The insurance company recently celebrated 100 years of business this year, opening in August 1920. After 3 generations of John M. Green’s running it, Ryan McKinney became the owner in February 2020 and the name has been changed to McKinney-Green Insurance. The insurance company was located on 4th Avenue in downtown Franklin from 1960 until this year. They recently moved to the public square.

Learn more at mckinneygreen.com.

