Morning Pointe of Spring Hill to Host Trick or Treat Family Nite

Morning Pointe of Spring Hill Assisted Living invites the community to join in the Halloween fun at its Trick or Treat Family Nite on Thursday, October 30, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event is open to families, friends, and even pets, offering a safe and festive way to enjoy the holiday. Children and guests of all ages can trick-or-treat through the community while enjoying candy, costumes, and cheerful Halloween spirit.

“This is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Tori Longino, executive director at Morning Pointe of Spring Hill. “It’s a joy to see our residents, families, and neighbors come together for a night of laughter, smiles, and sweet memories.”

The event will be held rain or shine at Morning Pointe of Spring Hill, located at 1001 McCutcheon Creek Lane, Spring Hill, TN. Guests are encouraged to dress up, bring their pets, and prepare for a fun-filled evening.

For more information, call (931) 451-1899

