Morgan Wallen to Return to Saturday Night Live as Musical Guest

Saturday Night Live announced via social media that Morgan Wallen will be the musical guest for the March 29th show. Mikey Madison will host the show.

This will be the second time Wallen appears as the musical guest on the show. The first time was in 2020 when he performed “7 Summers” and “Still Goin Down.”

Wallen shared the release date for his upcoming fourth studio album, I’m The Problem: May 16, 2025, and confirmed he will perform songs off the upcoming album on NBC’s Saturday Night Live on Saturday, March 29, when he returns as a musical guest.

The album has been almost a year in the making from his farm just outside of Nashville with core collaborators, including producers Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome; the process was reflective for Wallen, taking inventory of where he’s been and where he’s headed – and not shying away from the past.

“I have been a problem, for sure, and I’ve got no problem admitting that,” Wallen says in a release. “But there are other sides to me as well. I’ve spent the last 11 months really trying to figure out, ‘Do I still want to be the problem? Is it time to move past that phase in my life?’ I think it probably is, and this might be the last time I get a chance to honestly say it.”

