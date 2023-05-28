Morgan Wallen Teams up with Ryl Tea to Launch a New Sweet Tea

Ryl Tea has something brewing! In time for Memorial Day weekend, country music sensation Morgan Wallen and Ryl Tea, the functional tea brand offering healthy, ready-to-drink teas, debut the first flavor curated by the superstar from East Tennessee: Ryl Sweet Tea.

An antioxidant-rich, nothing artificial, zero sugar and low-calorie refreshment, Ryl Sweet Tea will shake up the summer beverage scene with a healthy alternative to the Southern classic. Featuring a black tea base, this ready-to-drink refreshment is packed with 200mg of tea polyphenols for an antioxidant boost and is sweetened with Monk Fruit, Stevia Leaf Extract and Allulose, ensuring guilt-free pleasure in every sip.

The product has been in development for six months, working closely alongside Wallen – an investor and ambassador for the New Jersey based company – to ensure it meets the highest standards of taste, health and authenticity.

“Ryl Tea and I worked hard to capture the sweet tea taste I remember from my childhood. It took time, but it was well worth the wait. I love this sweet tea and the fact that it’s healthy makes it all the better,” said Wallen. “This tea takes me right back to my Mamaw’s front porch on a hot summer’s day.”

“Morgan was an invaluable resource in getting the Southern Sweet Tea just right through a taste verification step in the development process. It’s what makes this flavor so unique and authentic,” said Blodin Ukella, Founder and CEO of The Ryl Company. “We’re proud to introduce a product that delivers a delicious and nostalgic taste yet aligns with our mission to provide clean and functional options to our loyal customers”.

Since its launch in January 2023, Ryl Tea has focused on delivering functional wellness in tandem with exquisite taste. The brand’s proprietary Ryl Polyphenol Technology ensures every can of Ryl Tea has a consistent 200mg of tea polyphenols in it, optimizing antioxidant delivery to provide consumers with a beverage that is as good for their bodies as it is for their taste buds. Each beverage is encased in 100% recyclable packaging.

Wallen, who is known for his chart-topping hits “You Proof” and “Last Night,” believes that Ryl Sweet Tea is not just any iced tea, it’s an antioxidant booster that can help southern sweet tea fans find healthy alternatives to the traditionally sugar-laden beverage. “It feels good to bring a clean and healthy product like this to my fans that love sweet tea, too,” added Wallen.

Wallen’s Ryl Sweet Tea is currently available at www.drinkryl.com. Products will soon be available in the Gopuff app beginning in early June. This early access opportunity ensures that everyone can experience the newest and most anticipated drink of the summer.

Wallen and Ryl have also partnered up with strategic retail partners Harris Teeter, Brookshire’s Food Store, and Reasor’s to launch the brand with significant in-store display activations this June. By mid-June, fans can find Wallen’s Sweet Tea in pre-existing Ryl Tea retailers: Wegmans, Shoprite, and Sprouts Farmers Market.

In late-July, Kroger, will add Ryl Sweet Tea to its shelves. Ryl Sweet Tea will be found in several Kroger divisions, including Dallas, Nashville, Michigan, Mid-Atlantic and Fred Meyer, with more divisions to follow by October. To find Ryl Sweet Tea near you, visit the brand’s store locator. Retail pricing starts at $27.99 per 12-pack.

Enter to Win:

To commemorate the new product line, Wallen and Ryl have launched a digital campaign focused on building their Sweet Tea Summer community. Fans will be entered for a chance to win a special Meet and Greet with the country star backstage at one of his One Night At A Time shows this year along with 3-months-worth of free Ryl Sweet Tea. Watch for entry details by following Ryl Tea on Instagram, @therylcompany.