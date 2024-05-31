Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen to Open this Weekend

TC Restaurant Group announces its one-of-a-kind six-story venue in partnership with Morgan Wallen called “This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen” will open Saturday, June 1 at 11 am. The bar, restaurant and live music concept in downtown Nashville’s iconic Lower Broadway district is located by the front entrance of the famed Ryman Auditorium.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our first guests on Saturday, June 1, to This Bar leading into CMA Fest,” said Grant Burlingame, vice president of operations at TC Restaurant Group. “This venue has been a labor of love for us and Morgan. His fans and music lovers alike will love the experiences they will find at This Bar. We’re proud to open its doors.”

After the June 1 opening, fans, and guests can stay tuned on social channels (@mwthisbar) and the website (www.mwthisbar.com) for updates on on-going hours leading into CMA Fest.

The opening comes after news that Wallen’s recent three-performance weekend at Nissan Stadium contributed to a record setting weekend of hotel bookings in Nashville, according to information shared by the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. 75,000 hotel rooms were sold from May 3 to May 4, the most in the city’s history.

Since launching his career, Wallen has primarily shared his music and stories with fans directly on the road at his live shows, and This Bar is an extension of the boy from East Tennessee’s life. Paying homage to growing up in Tennessee, This Bar incorporates pivotal elements that shaped Wallen’s life, with each level showcasing photos and memorabilia from his childhood as well as some of his most notable performances to date.

This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen is designed and built from the ground up to deliver a unique experience on 4th Avenue adjacent to the historic Ryman Auditorium just off Broadway in the heart of Music City. The venue will be approximately 30,000 square feet and feature three live music stages, six bars and an open-air rooftop.

The menu is curated by Wallen with Chef Tomasz Wosiak, Vice President of Culinary Development for TC Restaurant Group, and feature southern delectables, bar bites, Tennessee favorites and some of Mama Wallen’s own recipes.

The venue also features a gift shop with exclusive Morgan Wallen merchandise offerings and even an homage to his favorite Tennessee team.

“Morgan Wallen is one of the most sought after stars in the music industry, and we are thrilled that he has trusted us to deliver a concept that will bring him closer to his fans, hold fast to his roots and enshrine his name among an exclusive group of artists who can claim international stardom with a Lower Broadway destination fans all over the world seek out,” said Adam Hesler, President at TC Restaurant Group.

