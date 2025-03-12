Morgan Wallen’s Former High School will Rename Baseball Field in His Honor

Morgan Wallen, the singer/songwriter of “I Had Some Help,” can add one more thing to his growing list of accolades—a baseball field named in honor of country artists.

His former high school, Gibbs High School, announced it would rename its baseball field after its famous alum, reports Wate.com.

The county approved the name change and will be called “Morgan Wallen Field.” The principal of Gibbs High School, Jason Webster, submitted the request and stated,“Morgan played baseball at Gibbs during his time. He’s part of the 2010 state championship team and if you go to his concerts, you hear him speak fondly of his time with Gibbs Baseball coach Davis. He speaks very fondly of his time with coach and you see him wearing a Gibbs Eagles baseball jersey a lot of times,” said Webster.

Over the years, Wallen has donated to improve Gibbs’ band and baseball programs.

Interesting fact: Wallen is the second CMA Entertainer of the Year to graduate from Gibbs; Kenny Chesney also graduated from Gibbs.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email