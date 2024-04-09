Morgan Wallen’s Bar -This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen – is Hiring

In February, Morgan Wallen announced he would open a one-of-a-kind six-story venue called This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen later in 2024. It will be a bar, restaurant, and live music concept in downtown Nashville’s iconic Lower Broadway district.

Located on 4th Avenue next to The Ryman, the owner and operator of This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen will be TC Restaurant Group, who will bring Wallen’s vision to life and deliver an experience that is true to himself and unique to the market.

While the bar is still under construction, they are hiring for several positions. Currently listed on the website as openings for employment include: Table Server Assistant, VIP Cocktail server, Video Technician, Sound Engineer, Prep Cook, Hostess, and more. You can apply for jobs here.

TC Restaurant Group also operates other celebrity bars on Broadway- Luke’s 32 Bridge, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, FGL House, and Jason Alden’s Kitchen + Rooftop.