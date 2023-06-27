Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean & More to Perform at Covenant School Benefit

An event called “A Covenant Knight” will take place on Monday, August 7th at the Grand Ole Opry House.

The evening will feature performances by Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean, Old Dominion, Lee Brice, Maddie & Tae, Jeffrey Steele, Needtobreathe, Anne Wilson, Brandon Heath, Zach Williams, and others.

Houston Phillips and Chad Schultz, Covenant parents and music industry veterans will be producers for the show along with staff from the school along with Opry Entertainment staff.

“This event stands as a powerful testament to the unwavering strength of Nashville’s country music community, friends, neighbors, and especially parents,” says Phillips. “I was truly moved by the inherent goodness of those who offered support, no questions asked, as we worked to create an event that would lift up our community and contribute to Covenant School’s ongoing recovery efforts.”

Tickets will be available to the public on Friday, June 30th at 10 am. All proceeds from the event will go to The Covenant School Community Fund for mental health support and transition back to the school. Following the August 7th show, A Covenant Knight at the Grand Ole Opry House will air for six consecutive nights on Circle Network, starting August 19.

Find tickets here.