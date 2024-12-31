Morgan Wallen Ends 2024 with a New Song

Morgan Wallen is leaving behind 2024, one of the most extensive country music tours, and one last song.

Teasing the song on social media, “Smile” was a surprise song released on Monday evening. Written by Wallen, Ernest, Rocky Block, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, and Luis Witkiewitz, “Smile” is a continuation of a theme set by previous releases, “Lies Lies Lies” and “Love Somebody,” as the narrator navigates life’s little moments and longings.

“Smile” depicts a relationship as we see it today through filtered snapshots: It was good to see you smile / Girl, you know it’s been a while / It was good to see you smile / Even if it was just for the picture.

Wallen shared about the new song with a video on social media stating, “smile… out now.” The video is trending on YouTube; in the music video, you will find it has a setting at a late-night talk show on New Year’s Eve. Some fans have commented that the ballad could be loosely based on the artist’s life as he lives in the spotlight and struggles with loneliness as his personal life is in full public view. Wallen’s last album was released in 2023, and we could hear new music, perhaps a new album, in 2025.

Watch the music video below.

