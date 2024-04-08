Morgan Wallen Arrested After Tossing Chair From Broadway Bar Rooftop

April 8, 2024 – Country artist, Morgan Wallen, was arrested on Sunday at a Nashville bar, reports WSMV.

Wallen was on the rooftop at Chief’s on Broadway around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday when police say he threw a chair over the roof. Court documents state the chair landed on the ground three feet away from MNPD officers.

Wallen was booked into Davidson County Jail around 12:30 a.m. on three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $15,250.

He was later released on bond and around 3:30 a.m.

A statement was released from Wallen’s attorney, reports News Channel 5: “At 10:53 pm Sunday evening, Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities,” says Worrick Robinson, Worrick Robinson Law.

Owned by country artist Eric Church, Chief’s on Broadway is a six-story bar, restaurant, event space. The bar’s grand opening was April 6.

According to the Davidson County Criminal Court website, Wallen’s next court date is May 3rd. Wallen is scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium on May 2 and May 3 as part of his “One Night at a Time Tour.”

